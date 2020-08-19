1/
Gloria M. Gregoric
Gregoric, Gloria M.

Beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Gregoric; loving mother of Sharon (Tom) Volk and Sandi Lyen; cherished grandmother of Tom (Jamie) Volk, Rebecca (Tim) Fotsch, Rachel (David) Spence, Tony Lyen, Andy (Amy) Volk, and Audrey Volk; loving great-grandmother of Emma Volk, Tommy Volk, Jack Volk, Ben Volk, Marty Fotsch, Rosie Fotsch, and Allison Spence; cherished aunt of Mark (Teri) Cheslock, Greg Cheslock, Eric (Kathy) Cheslock, Tom Cheslock, Dean (Sue) Cheslock, and Todd (Terleen) Cheslock; loving friend of many. Gloria loved playing bingo, scratch-off tickets, football pools, slot machines, and her beloved St. Daniel's Carnival. She was always known for her famous Black-Bottom Cupcakes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th, at Ridge Funeral Home from 9:00am until time of funeral mass at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church at 11:30am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at the funeral home. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Tyler E. Zawatski - Director. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
