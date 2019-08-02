Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Gloria Lojas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Lojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lojas


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lojas Obituary
Lojas, Gloria Jean (nee Howells) Age 77. Beloved wife of Daniel F. Lojas; loving mother of Michele Jean Lojas (Kenneth Krska) and Marlene E. Lojas (Jess Garcia); fond grandmother of Natasha Lojas Krska, Nicholas Lojas Krska and Joshua Lojas Garcia; dear daughter of the late Thomas Howells and the late Ethel Howells (nee Lavin); dear sister of Dorothy (late George) Postulka, late Dolores (late Alex) Warnigus and the late George (late Jo Ann) Howells; aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Monday 10:15 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Gloria's name would be appreciated. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.