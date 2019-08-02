|
Lojas, Gloria Jean (nee Howells) Age 77. Beloved wife of Daniel F. Lojas; loving mother of Michele Jean Lojas (Kenneth Krska) and Marlene E. Lojas (Jess Garcia); fond grandmother of Natasha Lojas Krska, Nicholas Lojas Krska and Joshua Lojas Garcia; dear daughter of the late Thomas Howells and the late Ethel Howells (nee Lavin); dear sister of Dorothy (late George) Postulka, late Dolores (late Alex) Warnigus and the late George (late Jo Ann) Howells; aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Monday 10:15 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Gloria's name would be appreciated. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019