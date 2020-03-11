|
Keating, Gloria M. "Dolly" (nee Galassi) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Louis Keating for 70 years. Former longtime parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Chicago; loving mother of Daniel (Nancy) Keating, Susan Walsh and Gloria (Bob) Alleman; devoted grandma to Danielle (Dan) Cachor, Jacqueline Capps, Kristin DeVivo, Zachary Walsh, Katie (Chris) Carney, Luke (Grace) Alleman and Kyle Alleman; devoted great-grandma of Nick, Jake, Meredith, Keating, Leo, Elin and Harrison; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 3342 W. 111th St., Chicago, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020