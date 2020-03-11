Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
342 W. 111th St.
Chicago, IL
Gloria Keating Obituary
Keating, Gloria M. "Dolly" (nee Galassi) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Louis Keating for 70 years. Former longtime parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Chicago; loving mother of Daniel (Nancy) Keating, Susan Walsh and Gloria (Bob) Alleman; devoted grandma to Danielle (Dan) Cachor, Jacqueline Capps, Kristin DeVivo, Zachary Walsh, Katie (Chris) Carney, Luke (Grace) Alleman and Kyle Alleman; devoted great-grandma of Nick, Jake, Meredith, Keating, Leo, Elin and Harrison; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 3342 W. 111th St., Chicago, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020
