Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Goerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Goerner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Goerner Obituary
Goerner, Gloria M."G.G" Beloved sister of Carol (the late Bob) DeMonte and the late Paul (Jean) Goerner; loving aunt of Paul (Nicole) and Scott Goerner and Debbie (Jeremy) Groh; great-aunt of Paul and Jaimee Goerner and Sean, Joshua and Tyler Groh; longtime parishioner of St. Benedict Church and volunteer at the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., in Chicago. Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019, with prayers at 9:45 a.m., going to St. Benedict Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, 2501 W. Irving Park Rd., would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now