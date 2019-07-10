|
Goerner, Gloria M."G.G" Beloved sister of Carol (the late Bob) DeMonte and the late Paul (Jean) Goerner; loving aunt of Paul (Nicole) and Scott Goerner and Debbie (Jeremy) Groh; great-aunt of Paul and Jaimee Goerner and Sean, Joshua and Tyler Groh; longtime parishioner of St. Benedict Church and volunteer at the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., in Chicago. Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019, with prayers at 9:45 a.m., going to St. Benedict Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, 2501 W. Irving Park Rd., would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019