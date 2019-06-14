Galante, Gloria, MD (nee Nana) Age 84, of Chicago, IL, passed away on June 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Galante, MD; and her parents, Moises and Raquel (nee Bensadon) Losoviz. She is survived by her brother, Jorge Losoviz; her children, Gus (Becca) Galante, Pat Galante (Charles Zivancev), and Sylvia (Craig) Miller; and grandchildren, Alex, Sara, Eric, Gabriel, Max, and Mia. Gloria was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and received her medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires. She emigrated with her husband and young son from Buenos Aires to Chicago in 1961. She served her internship at Michael Reese Hospital and completed her training in psychiatry at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute. She was boarded in both psychiatry and neurology. Gloria had her private practice in psychiatry in Munster, IN for over 45 years. She initiated and developed the eating disorders unit at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, IN. In addition, she was an active staff member at the Community Hospital in Munster, IN and St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was past president of the Argentine Medical Association, whose mission is to promote health and encourage scientific research. She helped to ease the struggles of so many patients in our Northwest Indiana community. Gloria was the matriarch of the family: strong, independent, protective, generous, caring, and loving. Her children and grandchildren were the beneficiaries of her strength, her passions for cooking, movies, art, music, and travel, and her clever wit, contagious laughter and lifelong learning. She was blessed to be among a warm and compassionate group of friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and services beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Congregation Beth Israel, 535 Progress Ave., Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Pantry of the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, Camp Ramah in Ojai, California, and/or the . www.kishfuneralhome.net. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary