Dear Auntie Goly, I am truly saddened by your passing. Thank you for all the things you did for us. For being our mother during our visits to Chicago. For looking out for me and comforting me during the time my marriage to Eileen was falling apart. For the treats you gave us every time you visited. Auntie we cant thank you enough. You now live in our hearts. Please give our love to Lolo Arsenio, Lola Lucy, Uncle Tony, Uncle Abel, Lucy Grace, Auntie Jean and Auntie Mila. We love you Auntie Goly!

Ronald Tolentino

