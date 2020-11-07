1/1
Gloria Flores
1944 - 2020
Flores, Gloria

Gloria T. Flores, 76, beloved wife of Jesus B. Flores Sr.; loving mother of Sarah (Tim) Sheehan and Jesus T. Flores Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Flores, Ryan Flores, Cameron Flores, and Kate Sheehan; devoted sister of Arsenio Tolentino Jr., Raul Tolentino; Lina Madrazo, the late Antonio Tolentino, and the late Abel Tolentio; loving aunt and dear friend to many.

Visitation Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park . Prayers Monday Nov., 9 at 9:15 a.m. from the Elms to St. Celestine Church for 10 a.m. mass of Christian burial. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Dear Sarah, Tim, Kate, & Family,

May your mom/grandmother Rest In Peace and enjoy Eternal Life with our Lord. She will always be in your hearts.
Ralph & Rena Savaglio
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dear Auntie Goly, I am truly saddened by your passing. Thank you for all the things you did for us. For being our mother during our visits to Chicago. For looking out for me and comforting me during the time my marriage to Eileen was falling apart. For the treats you gave us every time you visited. Auntie we cant thank you enough. You now live in our hearts. Please give our love to Lolo Arsenio, Lola Lucy, Uncle Tony, Uncle Abel, Lucy Grace, Auntie Jean and Auntie Mila. We love you Auntie Goly!
Ronald Tolentino
Family
November 7, 2020
Beautiful smile and thoughtful words I will always remember Gloria by
Glenda
November 7, 2020
We will miss you, Auntie Goly. We love you!
Marie Estrellita Tolentino Rojas
Family
November 7, 2020
With her late Mom, Lucy, brother Arsenio, late brother Abel
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 7, 2020
With sister Lina, husband Jess, brother Arsenio Jr.
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 7, 2020
She was our beloved godmother during our wedding. Whenever she visits the Philippines she made sure that everyone gets a treat among her nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
We definitely felt her love and care for us all.
What I remember is her love for nice clothes, watches, jewelry and she would remark that “this is the good stuff”.
We will miss you Auntie Ninang Goly
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Maryam Tolentino Mejia
Family
