Flores, Gloria
Gloria T. Flores, 76, beloved wife of Jesus B. Flores Sr.; loving mother of Sarah (Tim) Sheehan and Jesus T. Flores Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Flores, Ryan Flores, Cameron Flores, and Kate Sheehan; devoted sister of Arsenio Tolentino Jr., Raul Tolentino; Lina Madrazo, the late Antonio Tolentino, and the late Abel Tolentio; loving aunt and dear friend to many.
Visitation Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park . Prayers Monday Nov., 9 at 9:15 a.m. from the Elms to St. Celestine Church for 10 a.m. mass of Christian burial. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
