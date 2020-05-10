Falkovitz, Gloria nee Rey of Morton Grove, at restMay 7, 2020, a 94 year old victim of COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Nelson; treasured mother of Lynn (Tim) Gallagher, Cathy (Dave) Whelan and Joe (Dawn); special grandmother of Kelly (Daryl) Hunzinger, Riley and the late Ryan Gallagher, Joseph (fiance Alexa)and Jake Falkovitz and Jamie (Jub) Moor; devoted great-grandmother of Declan, Delaney and Charley Hunzinger and Briar Moor; loving sister of the late Rita Dohm, James Rey and Shirley Nohr; favorite aunt of many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign online guest book atwww.simkinsfh.com, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.