Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Gloria Borik Obituary
Borik, Gloria M. (nee Downey) Loving mother of Elizabeth Borik, and the late Paul, Jr. and the late Dawn; beloved daughter of the late Chester and Marie Downey; fond grandmother of Joshua, Summer, and Kaitlyn; dear sister of Patrick (Rosemary) Downey, Patricia (Joseph) Sansone, and the late Rose, the late Bill, and the late Beverly (the late Jim) Kolpak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Services Wednesday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Nativity of Our Lord Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. For Service info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 14, 2019
