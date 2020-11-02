1/
Swiercz, Glenn

Glenn Swiercz, age 68, longtime resident of Worth, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of over 25 years to Dawn Swiercz, nee Scott; Loving father to Lewis (Angie) Garren, Stacy Hart, Matthew Hart, Jr., and the late Timothy Hart; Cherished grandfather to 13; Great-grandfather to Jayden and Jordan; Dear brother to Stanley (Barbara), Darlene (Donald) Borst, the late Ronald, the late Carol (John) Warta, Dennis (Karen), and Charles (the late Judy); Uncle and friend to many. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dolores Swiercz. Visitation for Glenn will be on Wednesday, November 4, from 3-9 PM, at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S Central, Oak Lawn. Interment private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
