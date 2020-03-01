|
Richards, Glenn E. Loving father of George (Sheri) Richards and Lisa Richards; proud grandfather of Lindsey (fiancé Jimmy Blasco) Richards and Nicholas Moseley; cherished brother of Nancy (George) Vavricka; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Elmer and Eleanore Richards, and his siblings, the late Robert, Bruce, George, Patricia, and Mae. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646. Tyler E. Zawatski, Director/Manager. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020