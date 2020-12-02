1/
Glenn Muller
Muller, Glenn

Glenn Samuel Muller, 57. Beloved father of Aleksandra Muller; cherished son of Michael and the late Trudy; caring brother of Scott and Mark (Lori) Muller; loving uncle of Priscilla, Madison, Jared, and Mackenzie; will be deeply missed by many close friends. Glenn was a proud partner of Muller Auto Group. He was an avid fitness enthusiast and an active participant in the local boxing community. Due to the current health situation, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

December 2, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to the entire family. May Glenn Rest In Peace
Morry Glicksman
Friend
December 2, 2020
I meet Glenn when he was a young man and both of us worked at his dad’s dealership, Highland Park Pontiac/GMC. He was a sweet, sometimes irreverent, but always a funny young man. He frequently made me laugh and I enjoyed our interactions very much. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He will be missed by all. I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Muller family. Mike, Scott & Mark, I am so sorry for your loss.
Louise Rudd
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Glenn, Thanks for the memories. We shared some great times together.
Barry Cohen
Friend
December 2, 2020
Muller family - So sorry to hear the news of Glenn's sudden passing. Deepest condolences to all.

Bryan Mosak
Bryan Mosak
Friend
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MONTY SCHER ROGERS AUTO GROUP
December 1, 2020
Glenn was my 2nd cousin (our grandmothers were sisters), and I was born 2 months earlier. I wish we had been closer, growing up. But, I knew we were cousins and I grew to really admire him in the past 10 years of keeping up with him on Facebook. I admired his dedication to bringing an Acura dealership to Merrillville, IN. And, I admired his dedication to his boxing and power lifting training. I had every intention of seeing my cousin again, someday, and feeling the massive muscles he built! As kids and young men, we used to be the same size. Glenn, his brothers, and his beloved mother, along with their great danes, would visit Kansas City (where I grew up) to attend dog shows. And, when I transferred to Drake University for my final two years of college, I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Glenn was also there. We reconnected after about 10 years of not seeing each other. And, we bumped into each other at the bookstore, right before we both graduated, to sell some books back. RIP, Cousin...you'll be sorely missed! And, I'll never forget you! Your cousin, Mike
Mike Agron
Family
December 1, 2020
Glenn,
You are greatly missed by all those you have come in contact with. I am forever grateful that our paths crossed in the car world and think about you often. You were my mentor, good friend, and best boss anyone can possibly imagine. I continue to look up to you in business and in life. Thank you for all the memories. Until we meet again Champ. My condolences to the Muller family.
Mark Barnes
Friend
December 1, 2020
Mike, Scott, and Mark ... I am so very sorry for your loss, you and your families have my deepest condolences ... Glenn will be greatly missed!
Joe Smith
Friend
