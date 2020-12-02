Glenn was my 2nd cousin (our grandmothers were sisters), and I was born 2 months earlier. I wish we had been closer, growing up. But, I knew we were cousins and I grew to really admire him in the past 10 years of keeping up with him on Facebook. I admired his dedication to bringing an Acura dealership to Merrillville, IN. And, I admired his dedication to his boxing and power lifting training. I had every intention of seeing my cousin again, someday, and feeling the massive muscles he built! As kids and young men, we used to be the same size. Glenn, his brothers, and his beloved mother, along with their great danes, would visit Kansas City (where I grew up) to attend dog shows. And, when I transferred to Drake University for my final two years of college, I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Glenn was also there. We reconnected after about 10 years of not seeing each other. And, we bumped into each other at the bookstore, right before we both graduated, to sell some books back. RIP, Cousin...you'll be sorely missed! And, I'll never forget you! Your cousin, Mike

Mike Agron

