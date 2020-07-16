1/
Gladys R. (Petrasek) Spontak
Spontak (nee Petrasek) , Gladys R

Gladys R Spontak (nee Petrasek) age 90. Beloved wife of the late John Spontak (married 64 years); loving mother of Pamela, Sharon, Valerie (Michael) Dworak, Robert (Kathy), Carol (Martin) McCauley, James, Christine (Wilson) Merchan, and Joann (Robert) Dworak; beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to many; sister of Patricia Petrasek; dear sister-in-law of Elizabeth (late John) Casper; cherished aunt to David (Kathy) Casper and MaryAnn (John) McCauley; dearest great-aunt to many. Gladys loved school, art, and music. She instilled this love in her children and grandchildren. She always provided a path for her children to excel and develop their talents. Gladys leaves behind a legacy of scholars, artists, and talented musicians as a result of her sacrifices in raising her family. A Memorial Service for Gladys will be held at a later date.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
