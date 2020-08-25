Roland, Gladys Anita
Born on March 6, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee. Peacefully transitioned on August 15, 2020. Carrying on her legacy are her four devoted children: Patricia Adams, Dr. Donald Roland (Andrewnita), Cecily Milakajuanis (Peter) and Dr. Karen Douglass (Robert), as well as her eight grandchildren. Visitation Thursday 3 pm to 7 pm at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd., 60649. Funeral service Friday at 11 am at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., 60653. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rush Hospital Alzheimer's Disease Center https://www.rush.edu/giving-rush
