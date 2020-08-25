1/
Gladys Anita Roland
Roland, Gladys Anita

Born on March 6, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee. Peacefully transitioned on August 15, 2020. Carrying on her legacy are her four devoted children: Patricia Adams, Dr. Donald Roland (Andrewnita), Cecily Milakajuanis (Peter) and Dr. Karen Douglass (Robert), as well as her eight grandchildren. Visitation Thursday 3 pm to 7 pm at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd., 60649. Funeral service Friday at 11 am at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., 60653. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rush Hospital Alzheimer's Disease Center https://www.rush.edu/giving-rush

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 721-8900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nancy Wilson
Family
