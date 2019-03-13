|
Merenda, Giuseppe "Joe" Age 80, of Hoffman Estates; loving husband of Marie A. (nee Melone); loving dad of Nic (Sandi), Antonio and Joe (Jennifer) Merenda; Dear brother of Teresa (Frank) Cesario, Domenico (Shirley) Merenda and Antonia (Bob) Knackstedt; loving Papa Joe of Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jake and Jessie; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m., from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated. g
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019