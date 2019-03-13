Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Merenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe "Joe" Merenda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giuseppe "Joe" Merenda Obituary
Merenda, Giuseppe "Joe" Age 80, of Hoffman Estates; loving husband of Marie A. (nee Melone); loving dad of Nic (Sandi), Antonio and Joe (Jennifer) Merenda; Dear brother of Teresa (Frank) Cesario, Domenico (Shirley) Merenda and Antonia (Bob) Knackstedt; loving Papa Joe of Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jake and Jessie; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m., from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated. g
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now