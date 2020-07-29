Giovanni Caira

Caira, Giovanni
Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Billotti) and the late Carolina (nee Tenuta) ; loving father of Pasquale (Eva) Caira, Anna Maria (James) Pecenka , Pasquale (Angela) Caira, Rosalba (Rafael) Caira and the late Filomena Caira; dear Nono of Jonathan (Jamie), Antonio, Giavanni, Alexandra, Fabio and Emiliano, dear brother of Francesca Bruno, Peter (Janet) Caira and the late Marietta Caira. Visitation will be held on Thursday; July 30th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and chapel service to follow at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society
or www.cancer.org
. For more information 312-225-8500.
