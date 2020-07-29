1/
Giovanni Caira
Caira, Giovanni

Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Billotti) and the late Carolina (nee Tenuta) ; loving father of Pasquale (Eva) Caira, Anna Maria (James) Pecenka , Pasquale (Angela) Caira, Rosalba (Rafael) Caira and the late Filomena Caira; dear Nono of Jonathan (Jamie), Antonio, Giavanni, Alexandra, Fabio and Emiliano, dear brother of Francesca Bruno, Peter (Janet) Caira and the late Marietta Caira. Visitation will be held on Thursday; July 30th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and chapel service to follow at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society or www.cancer.org. For more information 312-225-8500.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
