Rossini, Gino Marco Age 56, born in Lima, Peru, Master Jeweler on Chicago's Jeweler's Row for thirty years, passed away peacefully surrounded by love, July 4, 2019. Devoted father of Gabriella and Sophia Rossini of Soldotna, Alaska; loving son of Gregoria Pacheco Marres and the late Miguel Rossini; dear brother of Mirtha "Fabiola" Caceres, Ciria Azurin, and the late James Mario; uncle of Reyna (Jacques) Hohagen-Spillmann, Jorge Hohagen and Carlos Alva; great-uncle of Maximiliano and Aurelia Spillmann; former spouse and dear friend of Carri Rossini of Soldotna, AK. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.coloncancerfoundation.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019