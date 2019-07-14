Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Gino Rossini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gino Rossini


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gino Rossini Obituary
Rossini, Gino Marco Age 56, born in Lima, Peru, Master Jeweler on Chicago's Jeweler's Row for thirty years, passed away peacefully surrounded by love, July 4, 2019. Devoted father of Gabriella and Sophia Rossini of Soldotna, Alaska; loving son of Gregoria Pacheco Marres and the late Miguel Rossini; dear brother of Mirtha "Fabiola" Caceres, Ciria Azurin, and the late James Mario; uncle of Reyna (Jacques) Hohagen-Spillmann, Jorge Hohagen and Carlos Alva; great-uncle of Maximiliano and Aurelia Spillmann; former spouse and dear friend of Carri Rossini of Soldotna, AK. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.coloncancerfoundation.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.