Lessner, Gilbert P. Proud member of the Chicago Typographical Union #16 for over 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, nee Pennefeather; loving father of the late Paul, James (Barbara), Robin (Michael) Bogris and Dorothy, fond grandfather of Kurt, Ryan, James, Jennie, Christopher and Lauren. Visitation today, March 13, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517-27 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago. Mass of Resurrection at St. Viator Catholic Church, 4170 W. Addison Street in Chicago, Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Funeral Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. For more information, please contact Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, phone 773-463-5800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019