Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theis-Gorski Funeral Home
3517-3527 North Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60641
(773) 463-5800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Theis-Gorski Funeral Home
3517-3527 North Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60641
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Viator Catholic Church
4170 W. Addison Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Lessner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Lessner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gilbert Lessner Obituary
Lessner, Gilbert P. Proud member of the Chicago Typographical Union #16 for over 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, nee Pennefeather; loving father of the late Paul, James (Barbara), Robin (Michael) Bogris and Dorothy, fond grandfather of Kurt, Ryan, James, Jennie, Christopher and Lauren. Visitation today, March 13, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517-27 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago. Mass of Resurrection at St. Viator Catholic Church, 4170 W. Addison Street in Chicago, Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Funeral Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. For more information, please contact Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, phone 773-463-5800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now