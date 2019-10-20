Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Collins Obituary
Collins, Gilbert J. "Gilly" Age 54, a resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved "Dog" dad of Payton; loving brother of Candy (Bob) Dobis, Jennifer (Bart) Fejes and Georgie (Roy Zelhart) Collins; cherished uncle of Melissa (John) Robertson, Lucas Robertson, Joshua Robertson, Rachel Robertson, Eric (Katie) Dobis, Kylie Dobis, Cara Arce, Mia Arce, Brian (Jennifer) Dobis, Henry Dobis, Adeline Dobis, Chelsea Fejes (Bebo Rivera), Jeremiah Rivera, Francesca Rivera, and Casey Fejes; treasured nephew of Barb Upton; and dear cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert J. Collins, Sr. and Carol J. Collins (Nelson); siblings, Kelly Collins and Jimmy Collins; and his treasured dog, Ditka. Gilly was a member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 2, member of A.A., and a die-hard Chicago Sports fan. Family meant everything to Gilly, and his nieces and nephews were the light of his life. His unwavering love, kindness, generosity, and warmth will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cheers Not Tears, 300 North Vine St., PO Box 464, New Lenox, IL 60451 in Gilly's name would be appreciated. Info, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now