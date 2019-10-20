|
Collins, Gilbert J. "Gilly" Age 54, a resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved "Dog" dad of Payton; loving brother of Candy (Bob) Dobis, Jennifer (Bart) Fejes and Georgie (Roy Zelhart) Collins; cherished uncle of Melissa (John) Robertson, Lucas Robertson, Joshua Robertson, Rachel Robertson, Eric (Katie) Dobis, Kylie Dobis, Cara Arce, Mia Arce, Brian (Jennifer) Dobis, Henry Dobis, Adeline Dobis, Chelsea Fejes (Bebo Rivera), Jeremiah Rivera, Francesca Rivera, and Casey Fejes; treasured nephew of Barb Upton; and dear cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert J. Collins, Sr. and Carol J. Collins (Nelson); siblings, Kelly Collins and Jimmy Collins; and his treasured dog, Ditka. Gilly was a member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 2, member of A.A., and a die-hard Chicago Sports fan. Family meant everything to Gilly, and his nieces and nephews were the light of his life. His unwavering love, kindness, generosity, and warmth will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cheers Not Tears, 300 North Vine St., PO Box 464, New Lenox, IL 60451 in Gilly's name would be appreciated. Info, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019