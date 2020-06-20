Canchola, Gilbert "Ditto"
Age 80, left us on May 31, 2020, after suffering many years with Parkinson's disease. To the end, he still exchanged quips with those around him and was a favorite among nursing staff.
Gilbert graduated from Lane Technical High School, Chicago, where he was active as a percussionist in the symphony orchestra and band. His lifelong career as a drummer began and ended in Chicago with engagements in San Diego and other cities. Gilbert loved his drums and performed with many musicians including Larry Dale and Eddie Elam. In a 1999 cover story, the Chicago Reader hailed the three-piece band,"NightWatch", in which Gilbert was the drummer, as the "Best Bar Band on the Planet".
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Agustin and Maurilia Canchola; five brothers and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie; grandson, Julian; son, Daniel and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be sorely missed by his close friend, Barbara and his lifelong friend, Billy Hernandez.
Gilbert's remains will be interred in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.