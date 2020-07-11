1/
Gilbert C. Garcia
Garcia, Gilbert C. Age 94, late of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Natividad Garcia (nee Tavares). Loving father of Gilbert F. (Mary) Garcia, Rose Garcia Cano, Isabell (late Romualdo Sr.) Medrano and Gloria Gonzalez. Caring grandfather of Robert (Tracy) Cano, Mark (Christy) Cano, Angelo (Katie) Cano, Michael Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gonzalez, the late Brian Gonzalez, Melinda Medrano (David), Amanda Medrano (Julian), Romualdo Medrano Jr., Jeremy Garcia, Allison Garcia and Gilbert Garcia III. Proud great grandfather of Julian Avila Jr., Jordan Avila, Jionni Avila, Mila Cano, Max Cano, Jack Cano, Lexie Cano, Luke Cano, Lillian Cano, Layne Dewitt and David "D.J." Reed Jr. Dear brother of Charlie (Chalo) Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Olga Medellin, Helen Gonzalez, Stella Sandoval and Carlotta (David) Polk. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Manuel V. and Juanita Garcia. Gilbert proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star, two Battle Stars, French Citation, European Medal, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. He was a member of the American Legion Post 238. Gil worked at U.S. Steel for 36 years, Marshall Field's for 10 years and the City of Chicago for five years. He was the former Director of the Mexican Patriotic Club of South Chicago. Gil was a member of the Southeast Lions Club and was awarded the Lion of the Year Trophy. He was also awarded the Citizen of the Year Award from the Park District of Chicago. Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
