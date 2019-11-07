Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Gertrude Weidenaar Obituary
Weidenaar, Gertrude Irene (nee Coyne) Beloved wife of the late Robert Weidenaar; loving mother of Steven Weidenaar, Deborah Weidenaar, and William (Deanna) Weidenaar; cherished grandmother of Ryan Patrick, Steven, Chris and Drew; preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of the Service at 3:00 pm. Lifetime Bingo enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019
