Weidenaar, Gertrude Irene (nee Coyne) Beloved wife of the late Robert Weidenaar; loving mother of Steven Weidenaar, Deborah Weidenaar, and William (Deanna) Weidenaar; cherished grandmother of Ryan Patrick, Steven, Chris and Drew; preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of the Service at 3:00 pm. Lifetime Bingo enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019