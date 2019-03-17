|
Samojedny, Gertrude Age 98, former longtime resident of Oak Forest and recently of Worth, passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Samojedny; loving mother of Martin (Carol), Mary Ann (the late Robert) Krause, Joseph (Linda), John (Pam) and George (Barbara); dear grandmother of 14; dearest great-grandmother of 20; cherished great-great-grandmother of one. Gertrude was a former supervisor at Oak Forest Hospital. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Christopher Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019