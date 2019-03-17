Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Gertrude Samojedny Obituary
Samojedny, Gertrude Age 98, former longtime resident of Oak Forest and recently of Worth, passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Samojedny; loving mother of Martin (Carol), Mary Ann (the late Robert) Krause, Joseph (Linda), John (Pam) and George (Barbara); dear grandmother of 14; dearest great-grandmother of 20; cherished great-great-grandmother of one. Gertrude was a former supervisor at Oak Forest Hospital. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Christopher Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
