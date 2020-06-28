Palomo, Gertrude Gertrude Palomo, 86, of Lisle, IL. Passed away June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Raul Palomo; loving mother of Jaunita Warshawsky, Raul Palomo, Jr., Robert (Anne) Palomo, the late Ralph Palomo, Richard (Angela) Palomo and Raymond (Weihua) Palomo; cherished grandmother of ten and many great-grandkids. Gertrude will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division St., Lisle, IL 60532, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Lisle Cemetery, Lisle, IL. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.