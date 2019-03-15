|
Lavery, Gertrude M. (nee Rokos) Beloved wife of the late Robert Lavery; loving mother of Patricia (the late Raymond) Toth and Terri (John) Schneider; devoted grandmother of Raymond (Evelyn) Toth, Shari (Thomas) Paternostro, David (Tiffany) Schneider, and Andrew Schneider; dearest great-grandmother of Anika, Kathryn, Ynez, Konrad, Tommy, Jason, and Emilee. Visitation Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd., (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Lying in state, Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until Time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Villa Chapel, 12220 S. Will-Cook Rd., Palos Park, IL 60464. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019