Brower, Geri (nee Nagle). Beloved wife of Robert Brower; loving mother of the late Robert Brower Jr., Joyce (John) Bibeau, Sharon (Craig) Celia and April Ceh; cherished nana of Justin, Nathan, Aaron, Brittany, Felicia and Faith; adored sister of Jack Nagle and the late John Nagle; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15th from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, March 16th, 10:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church, Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com~(708)361-4235~www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020