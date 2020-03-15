Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:15 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church
Geri Brower Obituary
Brower, Geri (nee Nagle). Beloved wife of Robert Brower; loving mother of the late Robert Brower Jr., Joyce (John) Bibeau, Sharon (Craig) Celia and April Ceh; cherished nana of Justin, Nathan, Aaron, Brittany, Felicia and Faith; adored sister of Jack Nagle and the late John Nagle; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15th from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, March 16th, 10:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church, Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com~(708)361-4235~www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
