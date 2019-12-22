Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Road
Techny, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Road
Techny, IL
Gerhard Vogel


1936 - 2019
Gerhard Vogel Obituary
Vogel, SVD Fr. Gerhard Age 83, born March 20, 1936, in France. Devoted son of the late Oswald and Ernestine nee Palm Vogel. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd, Techny. Burial following the Mass, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Vogel's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019
