Vogel, SVD Fr. Gerhard Age 83, born March 20, 1936, in France. Devoted son of the late Oswald and Ernestine nee Palm Vogel. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd, Techny. Burial following the Mass, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Vogel's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019