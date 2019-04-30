Home

Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1636
Gerardo Roberto
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Donatus Church
Gerardo Roberto Obituary
Roberto, Gerardo Age 81, of Blue Island, passed away April 26, 2019. Born December 4, 1937, in Nusco, Italy. Beloved husband of Luisa Roberto (nee Conte); loving father of Pasquale (Sheila) and K.R. (Jonathan) Roberto; "Nonno" of Johannah (John), Julia, Jacquelyn, and Jessica; brother of Giuseppe (Michelina), Mario (Maria), Giovanni (Theresa), and Maria (Ferdinando). Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 2429 W. 127th St., Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, going to St. Donatus Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information and online register, visit www.hickeyfuneral.com or call (708) 388-1636.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
