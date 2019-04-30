|
Roberto, Gerardo Age 81, of Blue Island, passed away April 26, 2019. Born December 4, 1937, in Nusco, Italy. Beloved husband of Luisa Roberto (nee Conte); loving father of Pasquale (Sheila) and K.R. (Jonathan) Roberto; "Nonno" of Johannah (John), Julia, Jacquelyn, and Jessica; brother of Giuseppe (Michelina), Mario (Maria), Giovanni (Theresa), and Maria (Ferdinando). Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 2429 W. 127th St., Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, going to St. Donatus Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information and online register, visit www.hickeyfuneral.com or call (708) 388-1636.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019