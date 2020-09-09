Valadez, Jr., Gerardo H.
October 6, 1939 – August 30, 2020. Gerardo "Harry" Valadez, Jr. passed away in the early morning hours of August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his new home in Woodland Hills, California, ending an arduous, several-months-long battle with gastric cancer. Born and raised in South Chicago, Illinois, "Harry," as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was the youngest of eight children born to his namesake Gerardo Sr. and Bentura Valadez (nee Villapondo). A gifted athlete in his youth, Harry was educated at Our Lady of Guadalupe and Leo High School, where he excelled in basketball and was part of the team that won the first back-to-back (1957-58) Catholic League Junior Championships. After service with the U.S. Army, stationed first in South Carolina, Harry returned to Chicago and followed his father and six brothers into a career as a machinist at U.S. Steel, where he worked for more than twenty years. Later, he transitioned into a second career as a loaned executive for the United Way Crusade of Mercy, and finally into yet a third career as a police officer with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, graduating the academy at the anomalous age of fifty-two and later lauded for meritorius service. After hanging up his badge, he continued to work for a time as a code enforcement officer for the village of Posen before finally embracing full-time retirement. Harry and his wife of more than fifty years, Margaret, raised a son, Mark, living for many years in south suburban Calumet City. More recently, since retiring, Harry and Marge had been dividing their time between Orland Park, Illinois and Los Angeles, California, where Mark had relocated, working in the TV industry, and in recent years, were spending more and more time on the west coast, setting down new roots. Harry loved golf, and was one of the founding members of the LBH Golf Club, named for the LBH Pub, a once locally popular South Chicago watering hole that he was a co-owner of for several years between the late sixties and late seventies. Possessed of a huge zest for life, he was beloved by a large and ever expanding circle of friends. In addition to his wife and son, he leaves behind a large extended family who will miss him dearly, including brother Lupe, sister Frances, and numerous nephews, nieces, and in-laws. Marge and Mark, Lupe, and nephews Michael and Jon were blessedly at his side in his final moments. A service in Illinois is in the early stages of planning. Arrangements are pending.
