1/1
Gerard Dennis Kanov
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kanov , Gerard Dennis

Gerard Dennis Kanov age 71, of Gallatin, TN, formerly of Hillside IL, passed away November 19, 2020 peacefully in Alive Hospice in Nashville after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. Gerry was a treasured and devoted husband to Laura (nee McColl), step-father to Richard (Brittany) Costello and adoring grandfather to Brooklyn and Brayden Costello. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosemarie (nee Novak) Jones, father Jerry Joseph Kanov, brother Wayne Kanov, step-mother Ardene Kanov and survived by his brothers James Jones, Keith Jones and sisters Kathleen Jones and Jeanine (nee Kanov) (Judd) Tomson. A Celebration of Life is planned for mid December. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Alive Hospice Nashville or the American Lung Association

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved