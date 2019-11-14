Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
7909 State Road
Burbank, IL
Geraldine Stout Obituary
Stout, Geraldine A. (nee Ignac) Beloved wife of Ronald Stout; loving mother of Denise Stout and Ronald J. (Diana) Stout; devoted grandmother of Ryan, Amy and Tyler; fond sister of Joyce (Ronald) Wozniak, Richard Ignac, and Alan Ignac; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friay 3:00 p.m. until time of Services 8:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Private. Funeral info, 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
