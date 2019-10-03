Home

Geraldine Reiter


1931 - 2019
Reiter, Geraldine Marie (nee Kujawa) Lovingly known as Geri, left this world on September 28, 2019, to join the love of her life Alex, dancing in the heavens. A bright light has left this world and we are forever grateful for the times we had with her. She was preceded in death by her mom, Bernice Perchess; and her dad, Stephan Kujawa; her sister, Josephine Majerczyk; and her brother, John (Jack) Kujawa. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Beth), Linda (Bill), Mike (Ruth), Judy (Phil) Bianco and Kathy (Pete) Staunton; as well as seven beautiful grandchildren, Joe, Audrey, Jaci, Shaun, Phillip, Peter and Alex; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Geri's life was filled with laughter, love and family and she will be sorely missed by all who loved her. Her memory will live forever in the hearts and minds of those whose lives she touched. Celebration of Life Visitation is Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Geri and Alex will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenille Diabetic Research Foundation Illinois, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Jeri's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
