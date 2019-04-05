Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:45 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:15 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Geraldine Puljung Obituary
Puljung, Geraldine G. 'Gerry' Age 77, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of John J. Puljung for 55 years; loving mother of John M. Puljung, Meredith (Daniel) Weith, and Michael (Angel) Puljung; dear sister of Terrence Held and the late Patrick Held; preceded in death by loving parents, George and Geraldine Held. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. onSunday, April 7, 2019,at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:45 a.m. onMonday, April 8, 2019, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name to the American Kidney Fund are appreciated. For funeral information,call (708) 352-6500or visit hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
