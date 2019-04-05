|
Puljung, Geraldine G. 'Gerry' Age 77, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of John J. Puljung for 55 years; loving mother of John M. Puljung, Meredith (Daniel) Weith, and Michael (Angel) Puljung; dear sister of Terrence Held and the late Patrick Held; preceded in death by loving parents, George and Geraldine Held. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. onSunday, April 7, 2019,at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:45 a.m. onMonday, April 8, 2019, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name to the American Kidney Fund are appreciated. For funeral information,call (708) 352-6500or visit hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019