Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:45 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
1415 Lies Rd.
Carol Stream, IL
Geraldine Prebis Obituary
Prebis, Geraldine Rita "Jere" (nee Bigott), age 82. Beloved wife of the late Philip; loving mother of Larry (Liz); cherished grandma of Britney and Brendan; dearest sister of Marian (the late Jim) Sidor and the late Lenore. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Friday 9:45 a.m. From Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1415 Lies Rd., Carol Stream For Mass 10:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Brust. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. 630-510-0044
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020
