Geraldine Massaro Obituary
Massaro, Geraldine R. "Gerry" 94, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Lockport and Chicago, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved wife of late husband of 68 years to Charlie/Chuck; loving mother of Jim (Pat), Charles "Chip" and the late Sam (late Marge) Massaro; cherished grandmother of Jason, Natalie and Danny Massaro (Irma Ayala); dear sister to Catherine (late Angel) Cruz, the late Anthony Panzica, Mary (late Ernest) Popelka, August (Eileen) Panzica, Anna Panzica, Frank (late Alice) Panzica, James (late Jacqueline and late Linda) Panzica and Rose (late Louis) Rubino; cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law to late Sam (late Edith) and the late Bob Massaro; devoted daughter of the late James and Mamie (nee Crisanti) Panzica. Gerry was a member and past president of the PTA, member of Mother's Club and danced with the Lorelais dance group entertaining many senior communities. The family would like to thank the Sunrise of Bloomingdale staff and Alexian Brothers hospice team for their support and compassion. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () or Alexian Brothers Hospice (www.amitahealth.org/services/hospice-care/amita-health-alexian-brothers-hospice-care) are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
