Lauer, Geraldine (nee Grzenia) Beloved wife of Francis Lauer; loving mother of Michael Lauer, Francis, Jr. (Barbara) Lauer, and Paul Lauer; dearest grandmother of Liberty, Kayla, Sean, and Mike Lauer, Jr.; dear sister of the late Marge (the late Skip) Cichy, the late Dorothy (the late Francis) Endemann, the late Richie Grzenia, the late Bob Grzenia, and the late George Grzenia; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street, just west of Harlem). Visitation Saturday, at the funeral home, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Geraldine's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019