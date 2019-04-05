Home

Geraldine Fedor


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Fedor Obituary
Fedor, Geraldine On Wednesday, April 3, Geraldine Fedor joined our Lord sounded by her loving family. Geraldine was born to Ventura and Guadalupe Valdivia on March 12, 1935, in Lake Station, IN. She married her soulmate and her one and only true love, Leo R. Fedor. Geraldine loved sounding the fire siren for the Bridgeview Volunteer Fire Department back in 1969. Geraldine was a loving sister, mother, grandmother (Nani), and great-grandmother. She left the memory of her behind with sister, Joan; brother, Ventura; daughter, Paula (Bill) Parra; son, Steven Fedor; daughter, Loraine (Steven) Kozel; daughter, Juliana (Gary) King; and son, Matthew (Anjie) Fedor. She left behind 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents; two sisters; and three brothers. A Private Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with immediate family to honor her memory.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
