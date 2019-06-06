|
|
Wawrzaszek, Gerald M. Age 69. Loving father of James (Laura), Beth, and the late Gerard Wawrzaszek; dear "Grandpa Jerry" of Alexander and Nathan; fond brother of Robert and Diane (Ed) Zychowski; beloved son of the late Ignatius and the late Lorraine (nee Czarnik) Wawrzaszek; former spouse and good friend of Barbara Glosa; dear uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many; beloved grandpa of his granddogs, Magpie, Millie, and Shirley. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., with a funeral prayer service at 4:30 p.m., at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave., corner of Lorel, Chicago, 60638. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Illinois, www.nkfi.org, 312-321-1500, or to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org, 844-428-3826, would be appreciated. For funeral info, please call (773) 767-1840 or visit www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019