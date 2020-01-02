|
Wall, Gerald J. "Jerry" 81, December 28, 2019, of Heritage Woods in Batavia, formerly of the Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, but was born and spent most of his life in the Chicago-Bridgeport neighborhood. Dearly beloved husband of the late Celine "Kitchie" Wall, nee Pikulski; devoted father of Christine (Steven) Braun and Michael (Jennifer) Wall; loving grandfather of Jonathan, Jillian and Jacquelyn Braun, Amanda and Jeremy Wall; special friend and companion of Bonnie Western; fond son of the late John F. and Evelyn Piorecki Wall; dear brother of the late Thomas Wall. Proud member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 134. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where friends and family will gather on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9 a.m., at chapel, to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum. Please visit GERALD WALL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020