Stryker, Gerald Keith Age 78, of Mt. Prospect, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020. Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, spent 42 years working as a cable splicer at the phone company and loved his years coaching Little League. Gerry cared for his family and friends deeply. Beloved husband of Dianne (nee Debs); devoted father of Edward (Traci) Stryker and Debbie (Jerry) Evers; cherished grandfather of Savannah Stryker and Paul, Kyle and Emily Evers; treasured uncle of many. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Lillian; and brother, Fred. Services and interment private. Public memorial to be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to The American Legion, www.legion.org or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org. Information, (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kathleen Shaw
Friend
