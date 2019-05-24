Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Sopczak, Gerald J. Vietnam Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Franco); loving father of David (Donna), Darrin (Anne Marie), and Donald (Jamie) Sopczak; devoted grandfather of Amanda, Elizabeth, Claire, Daniel, Teagan, and the late Matthew; cherished brother, uncle, and godfather to many. Gerald was a member of Rhine Post 2729. Visitation Monday, May 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, may 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487, to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info: call (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019
