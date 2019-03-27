Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Regep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Regep


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Regep Obituary
Regep Sr., Gerald T. Veteran Army, Tanker in Germany C.P.L. Beloved husband of Emma (nee Shearon); loving father of Gerald T. (Christine) Regep Jr., Thomas Regep, and Angela (Wayne) Weyker; proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four; cherished brother of Robert (Judy) Regep, the late Charles Striklan, Richard (Jane) Regep, and Ruth Jenkins; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). A Service in Celebration of Gerald's life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now