Regep Sr., Gerald T. Veteran Army, Tanker in Germany C.P.L. Beloved husband of Emma (nee Shearon); loving father of Gerald T. (Christine) Regep Jr., Thomas Regep, and Angela (Wayne) Weyker; proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four; cherished brother of Robert (Judy) Regep, the late Charles Striklan, Richard (Jane) Regep, and Ruth Jenkins; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). A Service in Celebration of Gerald's life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019