Glab, Gerald P.
Gerald P. "Jerry" Glab, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2007, formerly of Chicago, Berwyn and Burr Ridge, IL, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born May 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL. Private family services were held including a committal service at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355- 0213 for more information.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com