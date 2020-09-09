Liekis, Gerald M.
Gerald M. Liekis, Vietnam Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Phyllis J.; loving father of Cheryle Green and Michael (Lynn) Liekis, Michele Parnell, Kathie (Dave) Garcia and Trish (Johnnie) Baker; cherished grandfather of Patrick, Kyle, Jeremy, Lexi, Robby, Rebecca, Michael, David and Matthew; dear great grandfather of Lana, Melody and Pepper; Life partner of Natalie Kleiner; dearest brother of Frank Jr., William, Jack and the late Thomas Liekis. Visitation Saturday 9:00 AM to 12 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL60459. Interment Private.Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required.Funeral info 708-636-2320
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com