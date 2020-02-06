Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
LaPorte, Gerald J. Veteran Army Korean War. Loving brother of Joseph (Marcia) and the late Louis and late Richard LaPorte; fond uncle of Joseph, Paul (Sue), and Jeffrey (Laura); cherished great-uncle of Troy, Antonio, Marcus, Hope, Giuliano, Francesco and Antonio. Retired Employee of 42 years of Commonwealth Edison. Visitation is Friday February 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020
