LaPorte, Gerald J. Veteran Army Korean War. Loving brother of Joseph (Marcia) and the late Louis and late Richard LaPorte; fond uncle of Joseph, Paul (Sue), and Jeffrey (Laura); cherished great-uncle of Troy, Antonio, Marcus, Hope, Giuliano, Francesco and Antonio. Retired Employee of 42 years of Commonwealth Edison. Visitation is Friday February 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020