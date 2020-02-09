|
Kotas, Gerald J. Age 73, of Oak Forest, Illinois. Loving father of Kenneth W. Kotas and Gregory J. Kotas; cherished grandfather of John Patrick Kotas and Dawn Marie Kotas; dearest brother of Daniel (the late Barbara) Kotas, Elaine Niezgoda and Robert (Chenta) Kotas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gerald will be greatly missed by the mother of his children, Mary Jo Catalano. Funeral Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald's name may be made to the , or the , . For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020