Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 523-0196
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
Gerald Joseph Espinosa Obituary
Espinosa, Gerald Joseph Age 76, Vietnam Army Veteran, died at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 following a stroke the previous year. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathleen L. (nee Schibilla); his son, Anthony John Espinosa of Des Plaines, IL; stepdaughter, Dawn A. (Robert) Mc Vey of Rockford, IL. Preceded in death by stepson, Aaron Paul Irelan; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica and Delaney. Visitation Wednesday, 2 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Service at Wollschlager Funeral Home, 3604 S. Hoyne Ave. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 773-523-0196.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 16, 2019
