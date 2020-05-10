Uncle Jerry was my favorite uncle. He was a kind, strong,wonderful man. He was always helping others. Rest In Peace Uncle Jerry.
Flanagan, Gerald J. Beloved husband of Rita Flanagan (nee Egan). Cherished father of Judge Kathy M. Flanagan. Fond brother of Robert Flanagan, Rita (late John) Keough, late John (late Geraldine), and the late Thomas. Proud son of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Lawler) Flanagan. Loving son-in-law of the late William and Mary Egan. Dear brother-in-law of Kathleen P. and the late William Egan. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Assistant Principal and teacher of Chicago Public Schools and employee of Cook County Sheriff's Office, Bridgeview, IL. His family thanks the kind and wonderful care given to him by Dr. David R. Buyer, caregiver, Kate Augustin, and nieces Katie Egan, and Joann Egan. Services and interment private. A memorial mass will be announced in the future when restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.