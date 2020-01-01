|
Hanlon, CFD, Gerald E. 80, of Palos Heights, Illinois passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019. Gerald was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 12, 1939, to the late Daniel and Helen Hanlon. Gerald worked for the Chicago Fire Department for over 30 years and was passionate about family, flying, golfing, wood-working and watching the Chicago Bears. Loving father to Gerald, Michael, Jamie and John (2011). He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Carole (2007); and brother, Daniel (1957). Loving grandfather of Nathan, Nicole, Kaley, Jack, Alison, Daniel, Maggie, Jenna, and Kelly. Dear brother of Joan (Robert Moffatt), brother-in-law to Barbara Schilbe and dear friend of Margaret Phelps. Gerald was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends who will miss him greatly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, IL 60418. A Celebration of Life will be held at Barraco's, immediately following the mass, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 13445 S Cicero Ave., Crestwood, IL 60445. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Animal Cruelty Society.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 1, 2020