Delves, Gerald K. "Gerry" "Uncle Gerald" Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, at his Peace Village home in Palos Park, Illinois. Born in Chicago, to Clarence and Marie Delves, on March 15, 1924, Gerry was very much the Renaissance man: teenage carpenter and entrepreneur, high school valedictorian, WWII Supply Sergeant in Europe, University of Chicago graduate, paint chemist, computer programmer, cattle ranch owner, company president, world adventure traveler, dedicated leader of church youth programs, and especially, tutor in math and science to hundreds of grateful kids over many decades. And Gerry had fun; whether on horseback, or river raft, or exploring the jungles of the Yucatan. But Gerry was never really about Gerry. He was always interested in others. Just two days shy of 95, he was still a young man at heart, because he always surrounded himself with young people and made it his life mission to help them find their way. And hundreds did. Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, Gene (Sue); and survived by nephews Don (Denise) and Bob (Jenny); niece, Sarah (Ed); seven grand-nieces and nephews; and those hundreds. Way to go Gerry, you did it your way! A life well lived. A Celebration of Gerry's life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Faith United Church of Christ, 9411 S. 51st Ave., Oak Lawn, IL, followed immediately by lunch and fellowship at the Church. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary